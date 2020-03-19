Home

Stephen Frost Notice
FROST Stephen Edward On Saturday 29th February Steve left his family and friends to be with the love of his life, he just couldn't carry on without his beloved Sandy.
A funeral service for close family only will take place at the Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium at 10.30am on Tuesday 24th March.
A service of thanksgiving will take
place at St Botolph's Church,
Barton Seagrave at a future date. Family flowers only please but donations to Johnny's Happy Place
may be sent to:
Jack Warwick Independent
Family Funeral Service
2a Wallis Road, Kettering,
Northants, NN15 6NX
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 19, 2020
