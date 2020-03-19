|
FROST Stephen Edward On Saturday 29th February Steve left his family and friends to be with the love of his life, he just couldn't carry on without his beloved Sandy.
A funeral service for close family only will take place at the Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium at 10.30am on Tuesday 24th March.
A service of thanksgiving will take
place at St Botolph's Church,
Barton Seagrave at a future date. Family flowers only please but donations to Johnny's Happy Place
may be sent to:
Jack Warwick Independent
Family Funeral Service
2a Wallis Road, Kettering,
Northants, NN15 6NX
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 19, 2020