Robinson Stephen Michael Born in Bedford and more recently of Wellingborough, died peacefully in the early hours of Wednesday the
16th September at the age of 67.
He is survived by his son and nephews.
Stephen worked as a mechanic and then as a decorator and in later years he lived on the River Nene.
The cremation will be a private
ceremony and a funeral gathering to mark Stephen's passing will be deferred until the pandemic restrictions
are eased.
Anyone wishing to attend
should contact
[email protected]
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 29, 2020
