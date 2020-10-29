Home

Stuart Abbott Notice
ABBOTT Suddenly on 22nd October 2020
at Kettering General Hospital,
Stuart aged 71 years, of Rushden.
Loving Husband and special friend of Lorraine. Much loved Dad of Hannah
and Naomi. Loving Grandad of Niamh,
Malah and Ben. Dear Brother of Haydn.
A private funeral service will be held at A. Munn Chapel , Kettering Crematorium on Wednesday 4th November at 3.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please donations if desired for Age UK may be sent to
A. Abbott & Sons , Bedford Road,
Rushden, NN10 0LZ. Tel: 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 29, 2020
