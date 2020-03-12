Home

Stuart Shuttleworth Notice
Shuttleworth Stuart David passed away peacefully at his home in Brampton Ash on 5th March 2020, aged 82 years. Beloved husband of the late Heather, much loved dad of Lynne, Wendy and Kim, dear father in law of Andy and Paul and loving gramps of
Tom, Sam, Francesca, Rosie and Will. Funeral Ceremony at Kettering Crematorium (Edgar Newman Chapel) on Thursday 26th March at 1.00pm.
No flowers please. Donations,
if desired, for British Heart Foundation may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 12, 2020
