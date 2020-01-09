|
|
|
HAYES Peacefully at
Northampton General Hospital
on Wednesday January 1st 2020,
Susan, aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of the late Terry,
a much loved Mum to Paul, Gary, and Andrew and a devoted Nan and
Great Nan, she will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends.
A Requiem Mass will be held at
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart,
Ranelagh road, Wellingborough on Thursday January 16th at 10.30am followed by an interment at
Doddington Road Cemetery.
A reception into Our Lady's will be on Wednesday January 15th at 4.00pm
to which all are invited.
Family flowers only please,
however donations, if desired, may be made to the Dryden Ward, and placed in the donation box for this at the service, or sent prior to the funeral c/o Chambers & Brighty Funeral Directors, 5-9 Buckwell End, Wellingborough, NN8 4LR
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020