Sydney Forscutt

Notice Condolences

Sydney Forscutt Notice
Forscutt Sydney Peacefully on 6th August 2020, Sydney aged 101 years of Woodford, was reunited with his beloved wife Edna.
Loving father of Andrew,
Angela and Alison.
Father in law of Paula and Paul,
also devoted granddad to
all his grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
Sydney's funeral service will be held at St Mary's Parish Church, Woodford on Monday 24th August, followed by a committal at the Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired are being
received by the family for
the Royal British Legion.
All further enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 92a London Road, Kettering, NN15 7QD Tel: 01536 513123.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 13, 2020
