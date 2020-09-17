|
|
|
BEATTIE On the 4th September 2020, peacefully at home,
Sylvia Shirley,
aged 85 years, of Hillcrest Avenue, Kettering, Northants.
Beloved wife of John Alexander, much loved mother of Barry, Zena, Alan and Leee. Also loving mother-in-law to Davinder, Roberta, Fióna and Eammon. Loving grandmother to Samuel, Eoin, James, Eimear, Tyra and Riya.
Sylvia will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends.
Due to the unprecedented times we find ourselves in at present, the Funeral Service is to be a private ceremony.
We thank you for your understanding.
The family would like to give our heartfelt thanks for the extraordinary care Sylvia received from the compassionate and professional staff from Marie Curie.
We would appreciate any donations,
if desired, to be sent to this
wonderful charity.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 17, 2020