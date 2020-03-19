Home

J R Norris & Son Funeral Directors
59 Edinburgh Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN16 8NZ
01536 483220
Sylvia Wilson

Sylvia Wilson Notice
Wilson On Thursday 5th March 2020 at Northampton General Hospital, Sylvia Wilson
(nee Bridgstock)
aged 85 years, passed away.
Beloved wife of the late
Ian 'Nobby' Wilson,
much loved mother of Ian and Debbie, mother in law to Jayne and Nick,
loving grandma to Hollie, Joshua
and Emma, loving great grandma
to Harriet, Phoebe and Jackson.
There will be a
Graveside Funeral Service
held at St John The Baptist Church, Cranford on Tuesday 26th March
at 11 am.

Due to current circumstances
a Memorial Service to celebrate
Sylvia's life will be announced
at a later date.

Sylvia will be greatly missed
by all her family and friends.
Further enquiries to
J R Norris & Son,
59 Edinburgh Road,
Kettering, Northants,
NN16 8NZ.
Tel: 01536 483220.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 19, 2020
