Wood Sylvia Passed away peacefully on
16th February 2020, in her 100th year.
Wife of the late Rowland.
Mother of Caroline and Rowland.
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held on Thursday 5th March, 2.00pm at
The Church of St Peter,
Clopton, Northants.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to be divided between FCN (The Farming Community Network) and Clopton Parish Church may be sent to Crowsons Funeral Directors,
48 Barnwell, Oundle,
Peterborough, PE8 5PS,
