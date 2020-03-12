|
|
|
BIRD Terence Suddenly but peacefully after a long illness on Tuesday 3rd March 2020 at Kettering General Hospital.
Terry aged 79 years of Higham Ferrers.
Beloved husband of Patricia.
Loving father of Kevin,
Mark, Sarah and Simon.
Father-in-law to Lesley, Sue and Mark.
A loving grandad and great grandad.
A celebration of Terry's life will take place at Edgar Newman Chapel, Kettering Crematorium on Thursday
2nd April at 11.00 a.m.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
W.N.A.A.(Air Ambulance) may be sent to A. Abbott & Sons,
Bedford Road, Rushden NN10 0LZ.
Tel 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 12, 2020