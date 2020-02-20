|
|
|
REED Terence Joseph
(Joe) It is with great sadness that we announce that Joe
passed away on the
12th February 2020 aged 86 years.
A wonderful husband to Lola,
loving father to Terry, Debra,
Jo-Anne and the late Lorraine,
a dear father-in-law,
a loved brother, uncle
and grandad to all his
treasured grandchildren
and great grandchildren
whom he loved with pride.
The family's heartfelt thanks go to
the nursing staff of the
Digestive Disease Unit (DDU) of
Kettering General Hospital for
their wonderful care.
Funeral service to be held at
The Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Tuesday 25th February at 1.00 p.m.
Please wear a splash of colour.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired for
the DD Unit of KGH and
the Air Ambulance (WNAA)
may be given at the service,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 20, 2020