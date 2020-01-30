|
|
|
BARRETT On 12th January 2020,
Teresa Philomena passed away peacefully at
Kettering General Hospital,
aged 89 years.
She will be sadly missed.
Teresa's Requiem Mass will be held at Our Lady of Walsingham Church on Wednesday 12th February at 10.00am, followed by committal at the
Albert Munn Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering. Donations if desired are being received at the service for the
British Heart Foundation.
All flowers and further enquiries please to Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby NN17 2DE.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 30, 2020