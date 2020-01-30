Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa Barrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa Barrett

Notice Condolences

Teresa Barrett Notice
BARRETT On 12th January 2020,
Teresa Philomena passed away peacefully at
Kettering General Hospital,
aged 89 years.
She will be sadly missed.
Teresa's Requiem Mass will be held at Our Lady of Walsingham Church on Wednesday 12th February at 10.00am, followed by committal at the
Albert Munn Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering. Donations if desired are being received at the service for the
British Heart Foundation.
All flowers and further enquiries please to Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby NN17 2DE.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -