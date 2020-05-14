|
COE (nee O'Sullivan)
Teresa Peacefully, at home with her family on
6th May 2020 Teresa,
aged 81 years of Desborough.
Beloved wife of David and
a much loved Mum to Jan, Mike, Kim
and their partners.
A devoted Grandma and great grandma to all her grandchildren
and great grandchildren.
Your life was a blessing.
Teresa will be cherished in the
hearts of all who knew her.
Teresa's Funeral Service will be held at the Albert Munn Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on
Thursday 21st May at 12.30pm
for family members only.
Family flowers only please but
donations in memory of Teresa are for
Cancer Research UK.
All further enquires to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
115/117 Rushton Road, Desborough
NN14 2QB. Tel: 01536 765662.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 14, 2020