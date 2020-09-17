|
Gormley Teresa Passed away on 2nd September 2020,
after a long life filled with love and joy.
We grieve our loss, but are comforted
that she is re-united in Heaven
with many loved ones,
including her beloved husband Eddie,
parents Elizabeth and James,
brothers Dick, James and William,
and sisters Maureen, Lil and Phil,
and Mick Brody.
Her legacy is love of family:
A wonderful mother and
mother-in-law to
Pat, Janet, Liz, Trevor,
Ed, Chris, Jim and Karen.
Best friend and sister to Melda,
Martha and Tom
and loving Grannie to Laura,
Miranda, Kathryn, Sarah, Alison,
Emma, Sam, Dan, Neil, Isla,
Mary, Izzy, Walter and Sebastian.
Private funeral service for
immediate family only will be held at
St. Edwards Church, Kettering on
Tuesday 22nd September at 10.30am.
Please contact the Funeral Directors
for the LIVE streaming link.
No flowers please but donations,
if desired, for Maple Ward of KGH
may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 17, 2020