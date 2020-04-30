Home

Jack Warwick Funeral Service (Kettering)
2a Wallis Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 6NX
01536 485635
Terrence Westley

Terrence Westley Notice
Westley Terrence William Raymond
(Terry) Sadly passed away aged 78.
Preceded in death by his
beloved Wife Gladys.
Loving Father to Donna and Darren, Father-in-Law to Shirley and Michael, Grandfather to Megan and Danielle, Brother and Brother-in-Law
to June and Mick.
Terry meant the world to his family
and all who knew him, he was
cared for by Donna.
Family flowers only please,
however donations in memory of Terry to British Lung Foundation (COPD) and all funeral enquiries may be sent to:
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering Northants NN15 6NX. Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Apr. 30, 2020
