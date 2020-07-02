|
|
|
KELLY On 5th June 2020, peacefully at his home in Corby, Terry, aged 79 years.
Beloved husband of Janis,
much loved dad of Paul and John.
Devoted grandad of Emily and Niamh.
He will be sadly missed by all
family and friends.
Terry's funeral service will be held at Shire Lodge Cemetery,
Rockingham Road, Corby on
Friday 3rd July at 1.00 pm.
All flowers and further enquiries please to Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby
01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 2, 2020