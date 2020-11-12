|
|
|
STAIRS It is with great sadness we share the news of the passing of Terry Stairs, aged 89, who passed away
at home, surrounded by his family
on the 2nd of November.
Terry was a dearly loved husband of Rita, father of Nick and Alison, father-in-law of Richard and Jane,
and grandfather of James & Steph,
Beth, Emma-Rose and Lewis.
Terry's cortege will be leaving Finedon Dolben Cricket Club at 12.45pm on the 18th of November for a private service.
Donations will be gratefully received to A. Abbott & Sons Funeral Directors, Rushden in support of Myeloma UK
in memory of his son, Nick.
The family would like to thank
Burton Latimer Medical Centre, KGH
Care at Home, The Care Bureau and
Hospice at Home for the love and
care shown to Terry and the family.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 12, 2020