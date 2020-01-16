|
|
|
WHITE Terry Passed away peacefully on
4th January 2020,
aged 82 years of Kettering.
Reunited with his beloved Wife Pat.
Much loved Dad of Cheryl,
Stewart and Rebecca.
Also a devoted Grandad.
He will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
Terry's funeral service will be held
at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on Wednesday 29th January at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired,
are being received for the
Alzheimer's Society.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
92a London Road,
Kettering NN15 7QD
Tel: 01536 513123
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 16, 2020