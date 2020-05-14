|
Jones Thelma Sadly passed away on
26th April, aged 93 years.
Reunited with her beloved
husband Emrys.
Much loved Mum, Grandma, Aunty
and Great Grandma Thelma.
Forever in our hearts and thoughts.
A graveside service for family only
will be held on Friday 15th May.
Family flowers only and donations
to Lakelands Hospice at www.lakelandshospice.org.uk/donate please state in message
'In Thelma Jones Memory'
Special thanks to Care Watch UK carers, district nurses and
Hospice at Home nurses.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 14, 2020