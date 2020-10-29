|
|
|
COOKSEY Thomas Edward Tom passed away peacefully
at home on 21st October 2020
aged 84 years.
Dear husband of Joy,
loving father of Donna,
Timothy, James and the late Lisa,
grandfather of Thomas and Emily,
dear brother of Sylvia, Pat and Peter,
brother-in-law of Betty
(Colarado, U.S.A),
Robin, Ian and Ann,
uncle to his nieces and nephews.
Private funeral service to be held
for family and friends.
A Memorial service for Tom
will be arranged at a later date
at Kettering Salvation Army.
Family flowers only please,
but donations, if desired for
Kettering Salvation Army
may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 29, 2020