Duggan Thomas On 12th September 2020 at
Park House Care Home, Wellingborough, Tom aged 76 years.
Loving Partner of Colette.
Tom will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
A private funeral service will be held
at Nene Valley Crematorium
on Monday 28th September.
If desired, donations in Tom's memory are being received by the family for Cynthia Spencer Hospice.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare, 92a
London Road, Kettering, NN15 7QD.
Tel. 01536 513123
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 24, 2020