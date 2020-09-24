|
|
|
McLennan On 18th September 2020, Thomas sadly passed away at Glenmoor Residential Home, aged 95 years.
Beloved husband of the late Irene. Loving father of Stewart,
Brenda and the late Catherine.
Grandfather of Grant, Michelle,
Kate and Lindsay and a loving
great grandfather.
A private funeral service will be
held at the Edgar Newman Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering
on Friday 9th October at 12:00 noon.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired may be
sent to Cancer Research UK.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road,
Corby, NN17 2DE
Tel: 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 24, 2020