Timothy Horn

Timothy Horn Notice
Horn Timothy On 19th August 2020, suddenly at his home in Raunds, Timothy,
aged 64 years.
Loving brother of Chris, Sarah and Lorraine, devoted uncle of Stephanie, Rebecca and Claire and a much
loved great uncle.
He will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
Due to the current health situation there will be a private cremation at Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering, on Wednesday 9th September 2020.
Donations, if desired, in Tim's memory may be sent directly to SHINE.
All further enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 59 Brook Street, Raunds, NN9 6LL Tel: 01933 623432
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 3, 2020
