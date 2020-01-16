|
|
|
BAILEY On 7th January, Tom,
aged 82 years.
Beloved Husband of Daphne and
dearly loved Dad to Martin and
the late Ian. A dearly loved
Brother, he will be sadly missed
by all of the family.
Funeral Service to take place at
the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Thursday 23rd January at 3pm.
Family flowers only please but if
desired donations for Cransley
Hospice or Cancer Research UK
may be sent c/o
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering,
Northants, NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 16, 2020