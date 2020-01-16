Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jack Warwick Funeral Service (Kettering)
2a Wallis Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 6NX
01536 485635
Resources
More Obituaries for Tom Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tom Bailey

Notice Condolences

Tom Bailey Notice
BAILEY On 7th January, Tom,
aged 82 years.
Beloved Husband of Daphne and
dearly loved Dad to Martin and
the late Ian. A dearly loved
Brother, he will be sadly missed
by all of the family.
Funeral Service to take place at
the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Thursday 23rd January at 3pm.
Family flowers only please but if
desired donations for Cransley
Hospice or Cancer Research UK
may be sent c/o

Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering,
Northants, NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -