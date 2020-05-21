|
|
|
Panton Passed away peacefully on 9th May
at Kettering General Hospital
after a long illness, Tom, aged 79 years. Dearly loved Husband of
Diana, loving Father of Harvey and
the late Richard and devoted
Grandfather to Phoebe.
A much loved Brother of
Nancy, Bill, Jean and Rosanne.
A private funeral service will take
place at Kettering Crematorium
on Wednesday 27th May.
Family flowers only, however, donations, if desired, for Cransley Hospice may be sent to:
Jack Warwick
Family Funeral Service,
2a Wallis Road, Kettering
Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 21, 2020