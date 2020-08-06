Home

PIERCY Tom
(of Rothwell) Passed away peacefully on
2nd August 2020 aged 84 years.
Now reunited with his partner Ann.
Sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
All enquiries and donations for
The Centenary Wing of
Kettering General Hospital
may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 6, 2020
