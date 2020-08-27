|
|
|
MORTON Toni (nee Joy) Passed away suddenly on
11th August 2020,
in the presence of her family.
Loved and loving wife of Garry,
a devoted and amazing mum to Kieran,
a treasured daughter of
Richard and Diane,
a precious sister to the late Kerry,
who she adored and missed so much,
a loving sister-in-law to Nigel,
who she looked on as a brother,
and a special and dear friend to Bette,
who was always there for her.
Private funeral service to be held
at the Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Tuesday 1st September at 11.30am.
No flowers by request
but donations, if desired,
for Cransley Hospice
may be given online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors, Northampton House, Station Road, Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 27, 2020