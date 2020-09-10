|
|
|
MORTON Toni Garry, Kieran, Diane and Richard
would like to thank everyone
for their very kind messages
and cards in their sad loss of Toni.
Very special thanks to Bette and Sarah
for their help and support
during this very sad time.
Thanks to Deni Darke
for a lovely service and a
fitting tribute to Toni and
Averil Phillips and her staff
for their help and guidance.
Toni was a very special person
and will be forever in our hearts
and never be forgotten.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 10, 2020