|
|
|
SODAH Tony Glenn From Wellingborough
and Leeds.
Passed away on
22nd June 2020, at the age of 51.
Left to mourn is his mother
Mona Sodah Philip.
Tony was a brother to Brian, Amanda, Delroy, Carlos, James and Michelle.
Father to Kaya, Karis and Kane.
Stepfather to Keighley.
Uncle to Sophia, Ashley, Kaireece, Kyla, Malakai, Kyle, JJ, Nicky, Callus, Rian, Kian, Tye and Mia.
Grandfather to Phoebe, Aria, Dexter, Amara, Miah and Zahrai.
Grand Uncle to Logan and Lennox.
Nephew to Martin Chance in Grenada and Ruthlyn Chance in Canada.
Cousin to many including Obadiah Thomas in the USA, Margaret Sodah and Michael Williams in the UK, Emelyn Chance-John and Cari in Canada.
Friend to many including Toni Thornton, Gemma, Robert Fyffe, Rodney Payne and Nicholas Williams.
Brother in law to Sara, Katie and Dailene.
His light was a reflection of his soul.
On the sands of time you have left your footprints with glory.
Everyone will know your name and recall your story.
Rest in Eternal Peace
Tony Glenn Sodah
Sunrise: 1st February 1969
Sunset: 22nd June 2020
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 9, 2020