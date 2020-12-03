|
|
|
STOKES Tony Passed away peacefully on
28th November 2020 aged 77 years.
Beloved husband of Pat,
much loved dad of Andrea,
Kerry and Leigh,
father-in-law of Tony and Steve.
Always missed and
forever in our hearts.
Funeral service to be held at
the Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 11th December at 10.30 am.
Family flowers only please,
but if desired donations for
Alzheimer's Research UK
may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 3, 2020