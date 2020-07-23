|
WALLINGTON Tony Passed away suddenly on
8th July 2020 aged 79 years.
Beloved husband of
the late Marylin,
much loved dad of Stella,
Paul and Edward (Stella's partner).
A loved grampy of Perry,
Lyla and Georgee
and great grampy of Lottie.
He will be sadly missed by
his brothers, sisters and
all his family and friends.
Private family funeral service
to be held at Burton Latimer
Baptist Church on
Thursday 30th July at 11.00am,
followed by burial in the cemetery.
All flowers and enquiries please to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 23, 2020