NASH Trevor Passed away peacefully on
25th February 2020, aged 83 years,
of Rothwell.
Beloved Husband of Sandra,
Step Dad of Amanda and a much loved Grampy to Jake and Kathleen and Great Grandad to Harley-Jayne.
He will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Trevor's funeral service will be held at the Albert Munn Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on
Thursday 19th March at 11.30am.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired are being received for the British Heart Foundation.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
92a London Road, Kettering, NN15 7QD.
Tel: 01536 513123.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 5, 2020