DUNKLEY Peacefully on 24th December 2019 at Kettering General Hospital, Valerie aged 76 years of Wellingborough.
Beloved wife of Joe.
Loving Mum of Julie, Angela and Stephen and a dear Nanny.
The Funeral Service will take place at Nene Valley Crematorium,
Wellingborough on Thursday
9th January at 4.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired, for Alzheimer's Research UK may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons, Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 2, 2020
