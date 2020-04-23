Home

Averil Phillips and Family
Northampton House, Station Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN157HH
(153) 651-1197
Valerie Munn Notice
MUNN Valerie Passed away peacefully on
12th April 2020, aged 86 years.
A much loved wife of Peter,
mother of Dale, Tracey and Andrew,
sister of Brenda, Ann and Burley
and a loving mother-in-law,
nan and great nan.
Dearly missed
and never forgotten.
A private funeral service is to be
held on Monday 27th April.
No flowers please but
donations in Valerie's memory for
Cransley Hospice may be sent to:

Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Apr. 23, 2020
