The Co-operative Funeralcare Corby
1 Darley Dale Road
Corby, Northamptonshire NN17 2DE
01536 203076
Vera Shillaker

Vera Shillaker
SHILLAKER On May 11th 2020 Vera passed peacefully away at Kettering
General Hospital 4 weeks after
her 100th birthday.
Loving wife of the late Len and
much loved sister and auntie.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Vera's funeral service will be held
at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium on
Tuesday May 26 th at 4.00 pm for
close family only. No flowers by request, donations if desired to
Air Ambulance.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby
01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 21, 2020
