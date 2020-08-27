Home

Virginia Jones Notice
JONES Virginia On 14th August 2020, Virginia passed away unexpectedly, aged 81 years,
of Thrapston.
Loving mum of Angela and Donna.
Devoted nan of Alan and Carla.
Proud great nan of Hollie and Lewis.
She will be sadly missed
by her family and friends.
Due to the current health situation there will be a private cremation service at Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on Monday
7th September 2020.
Donations, if desired, in Virginia's memory may be sent direct to
Royal Osteoporosis Society.
All further enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 59 Brook Street, Raunds, NN9 6LL. Tel: 01933 623432.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 27, 2020
