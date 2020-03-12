Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jack Warwick Funeral Service (Kettering)
2a Wallis Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 6NX
01536 485635
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Morris

Notice Condolences

Walter Morris Notice
Morris Walter Suddenly but peacefully on
March 3rd, Walter, aged 96 years.
Dearly loved Husband of Pauline and Dad to Sue and Mel, Sadie and Steve. Much loved by his Grandchildren
and Great Grandchildren.
Funeral Service will take place
at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 20th March at 10am.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations for the RNIB
may be sent c/o

Jack Warwick Independent
Family Funeral Directors
2a Wallis Road, Kettering,
Northants, NN15 6NX
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -