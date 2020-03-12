|
|
|
Morris Walter Suddenly but peacefully on
March 3rd, Walter, aged 96 years.
Dearly loved Husband of Pauline and Dad to Sue and Mel, Sadie and Steve. Much loved by his Grandchildren
and Great Grandchildren.
Funeral Service will take place
at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 20th March at 10am.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations for the RNIB
may be sent c/o
Jack Warwick Independent
Family Funeral Directors
2a Wallis Road, Kettering,
Northants, NN15 6NX
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 12, 2020