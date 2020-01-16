Home

Notice Condolences

William Abbott Notice
ABBOTT Peacefully on 26th December 2019, William Asher Abbott (Bill)
aged 92 years of Rushden.
Respected local Funeral Director.
Beloved husband of Patricia,
loving father and grampy.
Bill will be greatly missed by all his family, friends and colleagues.
A private funeral service has taken place following Bill's wishes.
All enquiries to A. Abbott and Sons Independent Family Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
Tel. 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 16, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
