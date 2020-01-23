|
HOLLAND William Passed away suddenly on
9th January, aged 59 years.
Beloved Husband to Margaret.
Loving Father to William,
Son to Gwyneth and
Brother to Anne and Sally.
He will be greatly missed
by all who knew him.
The funeral service will take place
at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Monday 27th January at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations for Northamptonshire Wildlife Trust (cheques payable to Wildlife Trust BCN) may be sent c/o:
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road,
Kettering, Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 23, 2020