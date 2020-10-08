Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Corby
1 Darley Dale Road
Corby, Northamptonshire NN17 2DE
01536 203076
Resources
More Obituaries for William Jaap
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Jaap

Notice Condolences

William Jaap Notice
Jaap On 25th September 2020 at
Kettering General Hospital, after a short illness, William aged 72 years.
Much loved husband of Frances,
father of David and Laura and
brother of Rose, Marie and Margaret.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
William's funeral service will be held
at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on
Wednesday 14th October at 11.00am.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired please to Lakelands Hospice, Corby.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby.
Tel 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -