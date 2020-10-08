|
Jaap On 25th September 2020 at
Kettering General Hospital, after a short illness, William aged 72 years.
Much loved husband of Frances,
father of David and Laura and
brother of Rose, Marie and Margaret.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
William's funeral service will be held
at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on
Wednesday 14th October at 11.00am.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired please to Lakelands Hospice, Corby.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby.
Tel 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 8, 2020