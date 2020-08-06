|
|
|
McHARG
William On the 2nd of August 2020,
peacefully at Glenmoor House, Bill aged 89 years.
Beloved husband of the late June.
Much loved father and grandfather.
He will be sadly missed by
family and friends.
Bill's funeral service will be held
at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering
on the 12th of August at 1pm.
All flowers and further enquiries
please to Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby,
01536203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 6, 2020