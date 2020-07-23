Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Corby
1 Darley Dale Road
Corby, Northamptonshire NN17 2DE
01536 203076
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 27, 2020
11:00
Warren Hill Crematorium - Edgar Newman Chapel (Private)
Kettering
Mushet On July 14th 2020,
William sadly passed away peacefully at his home in Corby, aged 69 years.
Beloved husband to Rita, father to James, Robert and William, grandfather to Liam, Callum,
Robert and Wallace and brother
to Ronnie and Maureen.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
William's funeral service will be held at the Edgar Newman Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on
Monday 27th July at 11am for
family members only.
All flowers and further enquiries please to Co-operative funeralcare, Darley Dale Road, Corby, 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 23, 2020
