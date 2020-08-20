|
Price William John
(Bill) In his 90th year,
recently of Burton Latimer,
formerly of Risca, Gwent.
Bill passed away peacefully
on Tuesday 11th August 2020.
Devoted husband of June for 67 years
and loving father of Gareth and Derek.
His humour and zest for life
will be greatly missed
by all who knew him.
Gracious in life, dignified in death.
A private family funeral
will take place on Friday 28th August.
All enquiries and donations, if desired for The Alzheimer's Society
may be made online
at averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 20, 2020