Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Williamina Peddie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Williamina Peddie

Notice Condolences

Williamina Peddie Notice
Peddie On November 10th 2020 at
Kettering General Hospital after a short illness, Williamina (Mina) sadly passed away. Loving wife to the late Jim, mum to Graeme, James and Keith, mother-in-law to Donna, Sharron and Eileen. Granny to Aimee, Kylie, Andrew and Lewis and great granny to
Alfie, Bradley and Holly.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Mina's funeral service will be held at Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on Thursday 26th November at 3.00pm. Mina will take her final journey down Mantlefield Road and past
St Ninian's Church before heading to rest. Family flowers only by request and donations if desired to be made to
St Ninian's Church,
Beanfield Avenue, Corby.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare, Darley Dale Road, Corby, 01536 203076
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -