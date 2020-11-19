|
Peddie On November 10th 2020 at
Kettering General Hospital after a short illness, Williamina (Mina) sadly passed away. Loving wife to the late Jim, mum to Graeme, James and Keith, mother-in-law to Donna, Sharron and Eileen. Granny to Aimee, Kylie, Andrew and Lewis and great granny to
Alfie, Bradley and Holly.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Mina's funeral service will be held at Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on Thursday 26th November at 3.00pm. Mina will take her final journey down Mantlefield Road and past
St Ninian's Church before heading to rest. Family flowers only by request and donations if desired to be made to
St Ninian's Church,
Beanfield Avenue, Corby.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare, Darley Dale Road, Corby, 01536 203076
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 19, 2020