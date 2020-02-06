|
HANSON Winifred Mabel (Win) Passed away peacefully on Monday 20th January 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Bernard,
much loved mum of Peter and Lesley (daughter in law), grandmother to Ben, and special friend of Bill and others
in the MacIsaac family.
The funeral service will be held at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough, on Thursday 6th February at 3pm.
The service will be followed by a reception at Rosewood Court, Irthlingborough Road, Wellingborough.
We request family flowers only.
Rather, please make donations in memory of Win to Macmillan Cancer Support. www.macmillan.org.uk
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 6, 2020