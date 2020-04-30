|
|
|
Harker Winifred Helen (of Geddington)
Sadly passed away on
25th April 2020 aged 96 years.
Widow of Matt, mother of Richard,
mother-in-law of Debbie and
grandmother of Alex.
A private funeral service will be held
at the Edgar Newman Chapel
of Kettering Crematorium
on Thursday 7th May at 10 am.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired for
Cransley Hospice
may be given online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Apr. 30, 2020