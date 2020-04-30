Home

POWERED BY

Services
Averil Phillips and Family
Northampton House, Station Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN157HH
(153) 651-1197
Resources
More Obituaries for Winifred Harker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winifred Harker

Notice Condolences

Winifred Harker Notice
Harker Winifred Helen (of Geddington)
Sadly passed away on
25th April 2020 aged 96 years.
Widow of Matt, mother of Richard,
mother-in-law of Debbie and
grandmother of Alex.
A private funeral service will be held
at the Edgar Newman Chapel
of Kettering Crematorium
on Thursday 7th May at 10 am.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired for
Cransley Hospice
may be given online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -