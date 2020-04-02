|
Hibberd Winifred Marjorie
(Win) late of East Carlton, passed away on 25th March 2020, aged 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Ted, mother of Susan. Grandmother of Joanne & Alex and Andrew & Taryn. Will be sadly missed by all her family & friends.
A private interment will take place at
St. Peter's Church, East Carlton.
A celebration of Win's life will take place at a later date. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for St Peter's Church and the Air Ambulance
may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Apr. 2, 2020