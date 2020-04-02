Home

Winifred Hibberd

Winifred Hibberd Notice
Hibberd Winifred Marjorie
(Win) late of East Carlton, passed away on 25th March 2020, aged 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Ted, mother of Susan. Grandmother of Joanne & Alex and Andrew & Taryn. Will be sadly missed by all her family & friends.
A private interment will take place at
St. Peter's Church, East Carlton.
A celebration of Win's life will take place at a later date. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for St Peter's Church and the Air Ambulance
may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Apr. 2, 2020
